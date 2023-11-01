Explosion in Gaza Kills, Injures Refugees

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

UPDATE: Israel has taken responsibility for the fatal strike. Officials from the country say one Hamas leader was killed in the attack.

JABALIA CAMP, Gaza — An explosion at a large refugee camp in Gaza has killed at least 50 people and hurt many more.

This is the most recent blast to have hit the region, as Palestinian militant group Hamas continues to fight in a war with Israel. As might be expected, Hamas is blaming Israel for the refugees’ deaths.

Even wars have rules. The Geneva Convention protects civilians in conflict and helps ensure assistance reaches those in need, without discrimination.https://t.co/CqdkrmJ0hU pic.twitter.com/ob8GF6eZky — United Nations (@UN) October 31, 2023

The Jabalia refugee camp was hit Tuesday. Hundreds of thousands of Palestinian refugees have sought care at this camp, which is the largest in the region.

Western leaders, including President Joe Biden, have become increasingly critical of the ongoing war in the Middle East, which has resulted in the deaths of thousands of civilians. Essential supplies have also been slow to reach the Palestinian people.

Earlier I spoke with Prime Minister Netanyahu about the developments in Gaza — we discussed efforts to secure the release of hostages and help Americans in Gaza leave safely, and I underscored the need to immediately and significantly increase the flow of humanitarian assistance… — President Biden (@POTUS) October 29, 2023

Recently, a rocket hit a hospital in Gaza. While Hamas blamed Israel for the attack, Israel claimed the devastation was actually caused by a Palestinian rocket that failed to reach its intended target.

Biden later said he did not believe Israel was responsible for that blast.

