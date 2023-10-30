Fresh off releasing her highly-anticipated self-titled seventh album last week, gospel sensation Jekalyn Carr is still finding ways to amaze her growing number of fans across the nation.
This week specifically, she made her grand daytime television debut on The Tamron Hall Show to perform her latest buzzing single, “I Believe God.”
RELATED: Gospel Artists Who Won At The 2023 Dove Awards
Already a chart-topper on the Billboard Gospel Airplay chart, “I Believe God” is a testament to Carr’s own unwavering belief in the ultimate Higher Power. The performance itself made for an even more emotional experience than intended as many of the audience members were attending as breast cancer survivors in recognition of October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Watch Jekalyn Carr’s full performance of “I Believe God” below via Tamron Hall, and go stream her new album, Jekalyn, right now on all DSPs:
- Jekalyn Carr Releases ‘Power of Love’ Music Video
- Jekalyn Carr Drops Two New Songs Of Declaration [LISTEN HERE]
- Jekalyn Carr Delivers Greatness With New Single ‘I See Miracles’ [VIDEO]
Jekalyn Carr Makes Her Daytime TV Debut With Performance Of “I Believe God” On ‘Tamron Hall’ was originally published on getuperica.com
-
Dwight Howard Reportedly Admits To Hooking Up With Man From Instagram, Denies He Forced a Threesome
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Rickey Smiley Morning Show ATM Cash Contest
-
Twitter Reacts To Russell Wilson’s Waffle House Birthday Surprise For His Queen Ciara
-
Cheesecake Factory Date Goes Viral After Woman Refuses To Get Out Of The Car
-
NBA Under Investigation For Allegedly Sabotaging Ice Cube’s Big3 League
-
Lil’ Kim Pulled Her Face Card On Instagram And It Did Not Decline
-
Tony-Nominated Couple Kandi Burruss & Todd Tucker Join The RSMS [WATCH]