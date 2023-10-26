7 Fab Finds You Can Rock For A Halloween Costume And Beyond

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

We love a good Halloween costume, but dropping coins on said Halloween costume we’ll only wear once, not so much. This Halloween, spend smarter on costume pieces that can live longer after the spooky holiday.

All you need is the creativity and confidence to transform your outfit into an epic Halloween costume and vice versa. From a fierce black jumpsuit you can wear to a dinner party or as a cat woman, these pieces have a multifunctional purpose with all the slay.

Keep scrolling for how you can turn your little red dress into a devilish serve for the holiday and more!

1. Mabel Mora

Selena Gomez’s Only Murders In The Building character Mabel Mora is one stylish sleuth. The popular whodunnit series, which just wrapped its third season (and renewed for season four), follows NYC neighbors Mabel, Charles Haden-Savage (Steve Martin), and Oliver Putnam (Martin Short) as they set out to record a true crime podcast. Here’s how you can turn Mabel Mora’s Only Murders In The Building” look into a hot pop culture costume this year.

Mabel Mora has served plenty of looks while playing detective, but one of the standout staples in her closet was a brown shag coat, slicked-back bun, and black frames. While we love Halloween to play dress-up, we can also appreciate multifunctional pieces we can wear later. This camel vinyl coat is perfect for your Halloween look and closet.

2. Sexy Devil

This little latex red dress will come in handy for a hot date night or a delivish look for your Halloween costume. Paired with ears or statement jewelry, this is a look you can rock way after Halloween without breaking your budget.

3. Matrix

This stunning vinyl trench coat is a banger for the colder months and can also be worn as a matrix outfit for Halloween. Throw on some patent leather black boots and black shades, and your costume is born.

4. Barbie Princess

A look like this can be the focal point of an extravagant birthday dinner or regalia for a Barbie princess for spooky day. Just add a crown, some bling, and sparkling heels and your outfit is complete.

5. Masquerade Diva

A red gown is a staple in your closet. With Christmas approaching, there will be plenty of events to work this dress at. But for a Halloween costume, add a masquerade mask to this look and give mysterious, diva vibes.

6. Evil Queen

A beautiful lace number like the one above is always in season. To rock it as a Halloween outfit, add a jet-black wig and black lipstick to the mix for an evil queen vibe.

7. Fashion Bandit

This dress will get plenty of wear because it is a serve! You can also turn it into a fashion robber costume by throwing on an eye mask and some black gloves.

DON’T MISS…

These 7 Sephora Beauty Prodcuts Will Have Your Halloween Makeup On Point

12 Easy Halloween Costumes

15 Pop Culture-Inspired Halloween Costumes

7 Fab Finds You Can Rock For A Halloween Costume And Beyond was originally published on hellobeautiful.com