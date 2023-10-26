Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

LeBron James in a complete Louis Vuitton look is a vibe! The NBA superstar arrived at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets season opener game in Denver looking debonair in the $28,000 look by the brand.

Savannah isn’t the only James that can serve a look. Her husband, LeBron, also knows how to put together a banging outfit. The Ohio native showed up to his job in a men’s Spring/Summer 2024 Louis Vuitton garb that included a fresh bag we need in our closet. The outfit consisted of a “Damoflage” cardigan, black trousers that hit at his ankles, and chunky-heeled loafers. He accessorized his swanky look with Beats headphones, black sunglasses, and a bright green Speedy Louis Vuitton bag that was too fly for words.

James took to his Instagram to post his threads and to announce that he is Pharrell Williams’s next Louis Vuitton campaign star for the upcoming Spring/Summer 2024 collection, Essentials. The NBA champion captioned his post, “LOUIS VUITTON MEN-Spring-Summer 2024 HERE!! Hello World .” The second picture in his post was of King James posing in a green Louis Vuitton t-shirt while holding up a newspaper that featured him modeling in an ad by French luxury fashion house.

LeBron James X Louis Vuitton

Since Williams’ reign as Louis Vuitton’s Creative Director, the artist has worked with famous artists like Rihanna and James to bring a diverse vibe to the brand. His eye-catching collections have added spunk to the brand’s classic look. In an article in GQ, the Virginia Beach native explained that he creates with himself in mind. “I look at myself like I’m the real customer. So, I design for what it is that I want and what I’m going to need,” stated the music producer.

We can’t wait to see what comes of this LeBron x Louis Vuitton collaboration!

LeBron James Flexed In A $28k Louis Vuitton Outfit For NBA Season Opener Game was originally published on hellobeautiful.com