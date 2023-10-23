LL Cool J Hosted A Book Signing For His Coffee Table Book Celebrating 50 Years of Hip Hop

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

LL Cool J hosted a book signing for his new Hip Hop coffee table book, LL Cool J Presents The Streets Win: 50 Years of Hip-Hop Greatness at MahoganyBooks National Harbor. Read more details inside.

The expansive coffee table book pays homage to the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop. The book highlights and celebrates Hip Hop’s salutes the lively culture, distinctive sound, and influential voices. The elements that have shaped the genre, including unique and exclusive stories from Dr. Dre, Nas, and many others.

“I’d write a rap in my grandparent’s basement in Queens, finish it, and start right back over again,” LL Cool J explains in one passage in the book, according to Rock the Bells. “I’d get an idea, find whatever I could get in my hands to write on, grab a pen or pencil, and repeat the process. I wrote rhyme after rhyme after rhyme and practiced consistently for years. I eventually filled up a whole bunch of garbage bags, suitcases, shoe boxes, and cardboard boxes with rhymes. I dreamed daily of making it big. I used to stare at the vinyl spinning and wonder what it was like on the other side of that magical world.”

The book commemorates the evolution, rise, and ongoing impact of Hip-Hop’s culture on the music industry over the past five decades. It brings the very essence of Hip Hop to life through rare photographs, capturing from the earliest known block party performances to candid shots from the streets. There are other nods to the lively party scene and behind-the-scenes sessions of our favorite Hip Hop artists at their recording studios.

LL Cool J hosted a special book signing last Friday, Oct. 13 at MahoganyBooks. LL Cool J Presents The Streets Win: 50 Years of Hip-Hop Greatness is available to purchase in stores now.

Check out an interview on Howard University’s WHUR-FM 96.3, where the rapper discusses his new book, upcoming album and performing in DC.

LL Cool J Hosted A Book Signing For His Coffee Table Book Celebrating 50 Years of Hip Hop was originally published on globalgrind.com