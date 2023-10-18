Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

WASHINGTON — There’s still no Speaker of the House.

Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan failed to get the necessary 217 votes during the first ballot of the vote on the House floor, earning just 200 votes instead.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries received 212 votes.

The House is now in recess. This comes as the House has been without a Speaker for two weeks following the removal of Kevin McCarthy.

