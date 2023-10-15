Nelly Celebrates Ashanti’s 43rd Birthday With Sweet Instagram Tribute

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Love is in the air for Nelly and Ashanti...again!

The rapper recently publically celebrated the songstress in honor of her 43rd birthday, and the Internet is swooning. On Friday, October 13, Nelly took to social media to post an Instagram tribute post that included sweet videos and photos of the couple throughout the years.

“One time for the birthday girl,” the 48 year old wrote as the post’s caption.

He continued, “Such a beautiful, incredible person inside and out and one of the hardest working women. I know.. @ashanti. Enjoy your day Ma you look awesome!!!! Happy Birthday Love ya!!!!”

Check out the sweet tribute post below.

Ashanti was more than appreciative of the gesture and responded to her longtime boo by writing, “Awwwwww Thanku Big head!!!!!!!! love ya!!!!” in the comment section.

So cute!

Nelly and Ashanti were first linked to each other in 2003 and dated for nearly a decade before splitting. Now, 10 years later, the couple has reunited and seem to be stronger than ever.

Rumors of the pair’s reconciliation first began after the two were spotted out together multiple times over the last year, including in June when Ashanti brought Nelly out on stage during a Las Vegas show to perform their collab, “Body on Me.”

Then, just last month, the St. Louis native did an interview with Boss Moves With Rasheeda and officially confirmed that he and Ashanti were a thing again. “Yeah, yeah, we cool again,” he told Rasheeda when asked about their reunion, explaining that the new relationship was a surprise to both of them and wasn’t “planned.”

Then, later that day, Ashanti seemingly doubled down on Nelly’s confirmation when she attended the 2023 MTV VMAs and carried a personalized clutch that included a photo of the duo. She followed up by telling PEOPLE that they are “a great space” and “having a lot of fun.”

We love seeing these two back together, enjoying each other and having fun!

RELATED ..

Nelly Celebrates Ashanti’s 43rd Birthday With Sweet Instagram Tribute was originally published on hellobeautiful.com