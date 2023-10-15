Reebok Names Shaquille O’Neal & Allen Iverson President & VP Of Basketball Division

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Looks like Reebok has decided to give Shaquille O’Neal and Allen Iverson a little something-something for their decades of loyalty. The athletic footwear brand has just named Shaq president of their basketball division and A.I. as vice president.

Reebok announced the move to elevate the two NBA icons to executive level businessmen Thursday (Oct. 12) and truth be told, we couldn’t be happier with the decision. Given Shaq and Iverson’s history with the company, they deserve to get the roles they’ve been blessed with. And we hope that it only helps the brand grow in popularity amongst both NBA players and everyday sneakerheads who live for Nike and Yeezys. (Yes, Yeezy’s are still popular out on these streets regardless of Kanye’s erratic antics.)

“We are thrilled to be expanding upon our partnership with Shaquille with this historic appointment,” said Reebok CEO Todd Krinsky in a statement. “With the combination of his deep-rooted history with Reebok and reigning influence he’s made on the game, there is no one better than this guy to take the helm and lead our brand back to reclaiming its rightful place and dominance in basketball.”

Shaq has been riding for Reebok ever since he linked up with the brand back during his rookie season in 1992. The Big Aristotle’s job description includes leading Reebok’s back to a being “dominant force” in the sneaker and apparel space and sport.

“We’re back, baby! Get ready,” said Shaq about his new gig in a statement. As for Iverson, he’s tasked with driving “player recruitment, grassroots and community-based initiatives, and athlete activations like the Iverson Classic,” per Reebok.

We. Love. It.

Now that Shaq and “The Answer” are going to be the driving force behind Reebok’s NBA division, don’t be surprised if you see more players in the NBA rocking some “Shaqnosis” or “Question Mids” in different colorways out on the hardwood floor this season or next.

What do y’all think about Reebok’s move to promote Shaquille O’Neal and Allen Iverson to executive level personnel? Let us know in the comments section below.

Reebok Names Shaquille O’Neal & Allen Iverson President & VP Of Basketball Division was originally published on hiphopwired.com