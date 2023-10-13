Jeannie Mai Says Her Daughter Helps Inspire Her Amid Pending Jeezy Divorce

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Jeannie Mai has broken her silence regarding her pending divorce with Jeezy. Over the last 48 hours, through social media posts and recent interviews, the new mother shares how she copes with relationship changes while maintaining her overall peace and stability.

Jeannie says her daughter, Monaco, is a loving part of her positive attitude.

On October 12, she spoke separately with Entertainment Tonight and The Sherri Show about the impact of the separation. The interviews aired less than 24 hours after she posted a message on “healing” and “disconnecting,” seemingly relating to her divorce.

While taking questions about her new game show Raid The Cage, which premieres on Friday, October 13, her love life was at the top of audiences’ minds. It’s been that way for some time.

A month ago, TMZ broke divorce news after obtaining documents that Atlanta-based rapper Jeezy filed just two years after he and Jeannie wed. In the legal paperwork, Jeezy, whose real name is Jay Wayne Jenkins, stated their relationship was “irretrievably broken” with “no hope of reconciliation.” He also requested joint custody of their daughter.

Since then, Jeannie and Jeezy’s relationship has been a topic of gossip rags, GroupMe chats, thought pieces, and podcast sessions. Internet investigators found and posted old videos of the couple making individual statements, and the same e-detectives shared memes and jokes.

Rumors have spread across the internet surrounding Jeannie’s desire to work on the relationship, Jeezy’s living arrangements, and possible issues with Jeannie’s immediate parents. Yet, amid the gossip flurry, the couple hadn’t directly addressed their status.

Jeannie Mai breaks her silence, takes everything day by day.

Jeannie’s recent social media posts and interviews marked her first public commentary. Speaking to Sherri, the 44-year-old appeared emotional yet resolved and hopeful.

When asked how she was, Jeannie told Sherri’s audience, “You know I’m not going to lie. It takes every day to just sit and be quiet in your thoughts and take care of me. But one thing I know is that if you give God your pain, He will give you his power. Period. So every day, I’m like, here you go. Do you have room for more?”

Jeannie also shared that she “turned off every single device” when Jeezy filed to maintain her peace and “her truth.”

During the interview, Sherri asked Jeannie about her daughter Monaco.

Jeannie sighed, smiled, and stated, “You know Monaco, that is my north star. And I can definitely tell you that I don’t know if I could handle this the same way without her because today, I am able to look at her, and I can say, what would I advise you if you were in my shoes and it changes everything. So, I am so thankful to be a mom. And I’m thankful to have her.”

Jeezy has yet to officially comment on the divorce filings.

View the full Sherri Show interview below.

RELATED

Jeannie Mai Says Her Daughter Helps Inspire Her Amid Pending Jeezy Divorce was originally published on hellobeautiful.com