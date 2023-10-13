2 Chainz Announces ‘COLLEGROVE 2’ With Lil Wayne Will Drop In November

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been a hot minute since we’ve heard any new material from 2 Chainz, but luckily he has something coming down the pike for his fans, and he’ll be accompanied by one of the game’s GOATs on the upcoming project.

According to Rock the Bells, the artist formerly known as Tity Boi will be dropping a new collaborative album this coming November with none other than Lil Wayne as the two will be reuniting to release COLLEGROVE 2. It’s about damn time! Their original COLLEGROVE LP released in 2016 and was praised by fans as a work of Southern art. Now the two have carved out some time to get a sequel done, and we can’t wait to see what they have in store for us.

Revealing the project while filming on a closed set for Rock the Bells, 2 Chainz stunned everyone in attendance with the surprising news that the album will release Nov. 2

Rock The Bells reports:

“Me and Wayne’s album drops next month,” he announced. “This is a full circle moment.” Before performing the 2007 Playaz Circle classic, “Duffle Bag Boy,” which prominently features Wayne on the hook, 2 Chainz explained the importance of relationships. “It was built on a relationship,” he said. “Wayne at the time, was the hottest artist in the world. He could’ve charged me eight million, but he didn’t.” COLLEGROVE 2, which has been teased since 2020, is the follow-up to 2 Chainz and Wayne’s 2016 unofficial collaboration, COLLEGROVE. “We have two videos shot, photoshoot shot, (the) album’s mixed and getting mastered, so it’ll be coming sooner than later, and I’m really excited about it,” 2 Chainz said while promoting the new season of Amazon Music Live back in September. “It’s rapping at a high level — steel sharpens steel. And he’s one of the people that I enjoy working with the most.”

Y’all know that joint is going to get streamed like a MF come Nov. 2. While we’d expect some surprise cameos from some of their Hip-Hop peers, we have little to no information to work with at the current time. Who knows, it could be an album with just them too laying it down for a couple of tracks. Either way we’re not complaining. What do y’all think of 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne linking up for COLLEGROVE 2? Let us know in the comments section below.

2 Chainz Announces ‘COLLEGROVE 2’ With Lil Wayne Will Drop In November was originally published on hiphopwired.com