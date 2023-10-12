Grammy Museum’s Hip-Hop America: The Mixtape Exhibit Celebrates 50 Years of Hip Hop

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The GRAMMY Museum® celebrates the 50th anniversary of hip hop with its Hip-Hop America: The Mixtape Exhibit. Learn more about the exhibit inside.

The new exhibit celebrate hip hop’s half a century anniversary through an expansive and interactive exploration of the global impact of the genre and culture. The 5,000-square foot exhibit delves deep into the multifaceted world of hip-hop through expansive exhibits on hip-hop music, dance, graffiti, fashion, business, activism, and history, providing visitors with an immersive experience that explores the profound impact and influence of hip-hop culture. Museum goers will experience an array of artifacts, including the Notorious B.I.G.’s iconic red leather pea jacket, LL Cool J’s red Kangol bucket hat, and more. The exhibit also features a one-of-a-kind Sonic Playground, featuring five interactive stations that invite visitors of all ages to unleash their creativity through DJing, rapping and sampling.

The GRAMMY Museum’s Hip-Hop America: The Mixtape Exhibit was curated by a team of four co-curators who bring a deep knowledge of hip-hop, academic rigor and creativity to the project: Felicia Angeja Viator, associate professor of history, San Francisco State University, author of To Live And Defy In LA: How Gangsta Rap Changed America, and one of the first women DJs in the Bay Area hip-hop scene; Adam Bradley, professor of English and founding director of the Laboratory for Race and Popular Culture (the RAP Lab) at UCLA, and co-editor of The Anthology of Rap; Jason King, dean, USC Thornton School of Music and former chair of the Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music at NYU; and Dan Charnas, associate arts professor, NYU Clive Davis Institute of Music, and author of Dilla Time: The Life And Afterlife Of The Hip-Hop Producer Who Reinvented Rhythm. The co-curators worked in conjunction with GRAMMY Museum Chief Curator and VP of Curatorial Affairs Jasen Emmons as well as a 20-member Advisory Board.

There will be additional virtual and in-person education and community engagement programs announced at a later date. The exhibit launches on Sat, Oct. 7 and will run through Sept. 4, 2024.

