Criminally Indicted Donald Trump Dog-Whistles ‘Barack Hussein Obama’ Is Still Joe Biden’s White House ‘Boss’

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Apparently, ex-President Donald Trump is running out of new ways to be racist and has resorted to throwback bigotry aimed at his predecessor, who has not occupied the Oval Office in the better part of a decade.

During a campaign event in West Palm Beach, Florida, Wednesday, Trump accused President Joe Biden of inviting terrorists into the country and suggested that he’s doing so because he’s still taking orders from his “boss,” Barack Obama.

“Instead of keeping terrorists and terrorist sympathizers out of America, the Biden Administration is inviting them in,” Trump said. “You know why? Because he’s got a boss. Who’s his boss? Barack Hussein Obama. Barack Hussein. Barack Hussein Obama…Barack HUSSEIN Obama. Barack. HUSSEIN. Obama.”

I mean, come on, MAGAts. This is just dated bigotry. 2008 called, they want their racist narrative back. This is an OLD syndicated rerun. Suggesting that Obama is a Muslim terrorist, emphasizing his middle name because, “Ooooh, ‘Hussein,’ just like that other terrorist”—this was already done to death several years ago. What’s next, are we bringing back birtherism?

It’s worth noting that Trump has, for months, been calling all of the Black legal officials who have brought criminal and civil cases against him “racist” without doing even the bare minimum to provide examples of their racism—not even a single reverse-dog whistle. Yet, here he is casually adding to the infinite list of quotes and actions that easily demonstrate his racism, anti-Blackness and persistent xenophobia. Trump even gave a random shout-out to “the great Rush Limbaugh“—the loud and proud bigot who died in 2021— because he was also known for emphasizing Obama’s middle name while erroneously and baselessly insinuating that he’s an Islamic terrorist.

Besides all of that, Trump continues to be a living reminder that the GOP is the party of just plain making things up.

There’s absolutely no evidence that Obama is pulling the strings in the Biden Administration—just like there’s no evidence of Trump’s “big lie,” there’s no evidence of widespread voter fraud in general, there’s no evidence that any of the Black prosecutors are racist (or in Fani Willis‘ case, that she had an affair with a gang leader), there’s no clear evidence of critical race theory being widely taught in K-12 schools, there’s no evidence that CRT teaches white kids to hate themselves or America, and there’s no evidence that white people are being oppressed in America. Republicans just say things that are demonstrably untrue because they know their base will eat it up.

In fact, Trump is far from the only right-winger to suggest that the Obamas are still secretly in charge of the country. Last month, we reported that conservative talking (air) head Megyn Kelly sat down with Newsmax’s Eric Bolling and, for whatever reason, they entertained the idea that Michelle Obama is a democratic savior for the 2024 presidency, despite the fact that Michelle has said multiple times that she would never run for president.

“There are a lot of people who think the Obamas are already running the government and that there is some sort of shadow puppet situation going on that they’re controlling,” Kelly said.

“I think Michelle Obama is seen as a savior figure by the Democrats,” Kelly continued. “However, she’s also gonna motivate Republicans. And I’m sure she’ll say, ‘I’m motivating to them because they’re all racists.’ No, it’s because you don’t like America.”

Bruh—WHAT ARE Y’ALL TALKING ABOUT?

Right now, Michelle and Barack Obama are somewhere minding their own business and probably wondering why Trump, Kelly and the rest of the MAGA world are, after nearly eight years, still refusing to evict them from the rent-free apartment that exists in their comically narrow minds. It’s just so damn weird and obsessive.

Anyway, during Trump’s rant in Florida, he mentioned that “unbelievably,” Biden “invited an Iranian-backed judge to our nation’s Capitol,” which presumably is what he was talking about when he said Biden is inviting terrorists into the country. Apparently, Trump was referencing Iraqi judge Faiq Zidan, who wants Trump arrested for ordering the targeted killing of Iranian leader Qassem Soleimani, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force. You might be wondering how Zidan is a terrorist. Well, you heard the “Iraqi” part, right? That’s pretty much all it takes for the ex-president—who literally invited the Taliban to the White House and inspired an act of domestic terrorism at the U.S. Capitol—to call Biden a terrorist-lover-in-chief.

Lies, hypocrisy and bigotry—that’s pretty much all Trump and MAGA America are about.

SEE ALSO:

‘That’s An Allegation’: DeSantis Defends Trump From Classified Documents Indictment Despite Proof Of Guilt

Angela Rye Schools Sexyy Red And Other Black Trump Supporters On Trump’s History Of Racism

The post Criminally Indicted Donald Trump Dog-Whistles ‘Barack Hussein Obama’ Is Still Joe Biden’s White House ‘Boss’ appeared first on NewsOne.

Criminally Indicted Donald Trump Dog-Whistles ‘Barack Hussein Obama’ Is Still Joe Biden’s White House ‘Boss’ was originally published on newsone.com