FRAZIER PARK, CA.–The Powerball jackpot has finally been won.
A winning ticket worth over $1.7 billion, the second-largest lottery prize in U.S. history, was sold in Frazier Park, California.
The prize had been growing since July, when a ticket that was also sold in California won a jackpot worth just over a billion dollars.
The jackpot for the next drawing on Saturday is back to 20-million dollars.
Powerball tickets cost $2 each and are sold in 45 states, including Indiana.
The post Powerball Jackpot Won In California appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Powerball Jackpot Won In California was originally published on wibc.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Kelly Rowland Breaks The Internet In A Sheer Brown Dress
-
Be Careful When Shopping At Temu
-
Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals She and Will Smith Have Been Separated Since 2016
-
Red Carpet Rundown: See What Celebrities Wore To The 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards
-
Ime Udoka's Alleged Mistress Revealed As 34-Year-Old Married Mormon Kathleen Nimmo Lynch
-
‘Project Runway’ All Star Prajjé O. Jean Baptiste Debuts Fur-Free Finale Runway Show At Fashion Week Columbus
-
Cards With The Stars: Jay-Z, Meek Mill & Michael Rubin Host REFORM Alliance’s Casino Night Gala