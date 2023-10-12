Powerball Jackpot Won In California

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

FRAZIER PARK, CA.–The Powerball jackpot has finally been won.

A winning ticket worth over $1.7 billion, the second-largest lottery prize in U.S. history, was sold in Frazier Park, California.

The prize had been growing since July, when a ticket that was also sold in California won a jackpot worth just over a billion dollars.

The jackpot for the next drawing on Saturday is back to 20-million dollars.

Powerball tickets cost $2 each and are sold in 45 states, including Indiana.

