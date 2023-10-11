SAN DIEGO, CA.–Former Indianapolis Colts player Sergio Brown is in police custody regarding his mother’s death.
Investigators found 73-year-old Myrtle Brown dead near a creek behind her Chicago-area home last month. Sergio Brown was traveling in Mexico when he was deported and taken into custody by US police near San Diego.
Mexican law enforcement leaders say they knew of Brown’s whereabouts a few days after his mother’s death.
Medical examiners determined she died from injuries related to assault and it was ruled a homicide.
The post Former Colts Player Sergio Brown Taken Into Custody Over Mother’s Death appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Former Colts Player Sergio Brown Taken Into Custody Over Mother’s Death was originally published on wibc.com
-
Ime Udoka's Alleged Mistress Revealed As 34-Year-Old Married Mormon Kathleen Nimmo Lynch
-
Be Careful When Shopping At Temu
-
Kelly Rowland Breaks The Internet In A Sheer Brown Dress
-
Nia Long Name Drops Ime Udoka’s Alleged Mistress & Slams Boston Celtics
-
Red Carpet Rundown: See What Celebrities Wore To The 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards
-
When The Family Feuds: 10 Public Celebrity Sibling Beefs That Got Ugly
-
Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals She and Will Smith Have Been Separated Since 2016
-
Tight Ends: Miami Dolphin Tyreek Hill Wants To Become Porn Star After Retiring, Social Media Has Thoughts