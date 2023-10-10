Kanye West & Bianca Censori Were Married A Month After His Divorce From Kim Kardashian

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

After getting divorced, most couples tend to take a break from the dating scene and heal as best as they can before even thinking about getting into another relationship. Not Kanye West though.

According to Daily Mail UK, Kanye West not only moved on from Kim Kardashian with Bianca Censori after they separated but actually married Censori the month after their divorced was finalized. That man must really loved the married life. Though their had been rumors that the freaky pair tied the knot at some point in their relationship, there was no real evidence of their union until now as the Daily Mail obtained confidential marriage documents apparently proving the two are living in wedded bliss.

Daily Mail UK reports:

Many had assumed that the 46-year-old rapper and Yeezy architect, 28, married in a ceremony that was not legally binding, as there was seemingly no evidence of the union, with reports claiming they had a private ceremony in Beverly Hills earlier this year in January without an official marriage license.

However, can now confirm that is not the case, having obtained and reviewed the official document that lists their date of marriage as December 20, 2022 – just one month after he finalized his divorce from his first wife Kim Kardashian in November 2022.

Per their marriage license, the happy couple tied the knot in Palo Alto, California, known as Silicon Valley, and has learned the pair picked a secret location for the special event.

The document was filed under their full names, Bianca Censori, and simply ‘Ye’ for the rapper, who legally changed his name from Kanye Omari West to the mononym in October 2021.

That’s so Kanye.

Now that we know that the couple are indeed husband and wife, one has to wonder if there was any kind of prenuptial agreement written up or whether Kanye just jumped headfirst into this union with no fear of one day getting divorced again. Truth be told, we wouldn’t be surprised if Kanye just rolled the dice and went into this new marriage without any kind of prenup.

As for why all the secrecy behind the marriage, a close friend of the couple tells the Daily Mail that, “Ye has been a megastar for two decades and counting, and his first marriage was to someone who lives almost full time in front of a camera.” “Bianca and Ye have a totally different vibe. They are very private, very affectionate and totally devoted to each other. I think they both enjoy carving out time that’s just for them. For that reason they’ve been extremely hush-hush about the specifics of their wedding day. I don’t think anyone besides the pair of them know exactly how it went down.” We honestly wouldn’t be surprised if Kanye had someone document the entire thing for a future project or something. Now that the cat’s out of the bag, we wonder if Kanye will acknowledge the news or keep on living like he doesn’t have a care in the world. What do y’all think of the news that Kanye and Bianca Censori tied the knot just a month after his divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized? Too soon or just about right for Ye? Let us know in the comments section below.

