CultureCon Audience Checks Interviewer For Mispronouncing Issa Rae’s Name

Issa Rae’s audience was not here for her name being botched at CultureCon NYC ’23. During her panel, audience members abruptly corrected the interviewer for mispronouncing the star’s name.

Issa Rae has taken Hollywood by storm. The Inglewood native created television shows that have positively impacted the culture, starred in big-name movies, and opened doors for other Black creatives to make money moves. She is an icon and a force to be reckoned with. But this past weekend at CultureCon in NYC, it was clear that not everyone is as familiar with the entrepreneur as we’d like to believe.

CultureCon Audience Defends Issa Rae’s Name

Issa Rae sat with interviewer Glenda McNeal on the Culture Stage, waiting to drop gems on her audience. “You guys know a lot about Issa Rae for all the incredible work that she’s done,” McNeal said while introducing the multihyphenate, pronouncing her name as Issuh. The audience interfered with McNeal’s introduction by shouting the correct pronunciation. McNeal didn’t apologize for her mishap, but she did defend her mistake with, “I’m part of the community, honey, it’s okay.” One audience member still wasn’t having it and responded to the host’s reply with, “And you didn’t say her name right.”

Amid the name blunder, Rae chuckled while looking in her lap. The mogul remained classy in a sleek black jacket and skirt set that she rocked with a brown leather crop top and white ankle boots. The Barbie actress wore her hair slicked back in a braided ponytail and rocked diamond accessories to accent her look.

CultureCon is all about the culture, and we love that the audience stayed true to the event’s theme by ensuring the queen of culture had some respect on her name.

