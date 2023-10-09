Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

It’s hard to believe that hip-hop turned 50 this year but we’re super excited to get in on the fun of celebrating.

Our friends at HipHopWired and HipHopDX spent weeks debating which Hip-Hop Album Covers should be chosen for their list of the Top 50 of all time.

Check out an excerpt from their collaboration below:

For most music lovers, the cover art is the visual gateway to their sonic sojourn. Before the first beat drops or word is uttered, that first impression is often the packaging for the album or cassette. Album art in itself often tells a story and sets the tone for the auditory journey. While the cover art’s impact has been diminished a tad in the digital times, in the analog era of tapes and vinyl, music fans would spend as much time dissecting the cover as they did the music. And in Hip-Hop in particular, crate diggers have elevated cover art to near mythic status.

In celebration of HipHop’s 50th Anniversary, HipHopDX and HipHopWired have collaborated to present the 50 Greatest Hip Hop Album Covers Of All Time, spanning all five decades. There are some surefire fan favorites on the list, as well as some more recent installments they may stir some convo, but it’s all for the love of genre we hold dear and to recognize the efforts of art directors, photographers, artists and the musicians who inspire them.

Visit HipHopWired and HipHopDX to see the list!

The Top 50 Greatest Hip-Hop Album Covers Of All Time was originally published on globalgrind.com