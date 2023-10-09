Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

It seems Amazon’s attempt at reimagine radio did not go as plan. The brand is shutting down their Amp platform which leaves Joe Budden and Nicki Minaj’s shows without a home.

HipHopDX is reporting that the streaming giant has announced that it will be shutting down Amp. Back in March 2022 Amazon announced the live audio app that would allow users to talk through songs like on air disc jockeys. According to Bloomberg News Vice President of Amazon Steve Boom sent a memo confirming the rumors the company will cut the switch on this product offering. “This decision was not made quickly or easily,” Boom wrote. “It only became clear after months of careful consideration determining the investments Amazon wants to make for the future.”

Along with what seemed like a heavy advertising spend the product launch also was tied to celebrity programming; a lot of it. Amp rolled out several shows hosted by musicians, podcasters, athletes and comedians including Joe Budden, Nicki Minaj, Jason Lee, Draymond Green, and more. But it seems Amazon saw that the app was not being well received by consumers only seven months into the launch as executive leadership decided to lay off half of the AMP staff back in October.

At my this time the app is still available for download and is still airing live shows.

Joe Budden & Nicki Minaj’s Radio Shows In Limbo As Amazon Amp Closes was originally published on hiphopwired.com