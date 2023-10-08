Listen Live
Entertainment News

Sexyy Red supports Trump, Tamar Braxton shocked by breakup, CVS pharmacy tragedy,

Published on October 8, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video
CLOSE

CVS Pharmacy accidentally gave abortion medicine to a woman in Las Vegas, resulting in the loss of her twin babies. Tamar Braxton shocked by breakup with her white lawyer boyfriend, sparking discussions on racial dynamics in relationships. Rapper Sexyy Red supports Trump for his actions in freeing rappers from jail and potential stimulus checks. Recap of the Hip-Hop Awards, highlighting Ice Spice as the new artist of the year.

 Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE

Sexyy Red supports Trump, Tamar Braxton shocked by breakup, CVS pharmacy tragedy,  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

More from The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close