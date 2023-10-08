Tia Mowry Says Dating Is ‘Complicated’ Following Divorce

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Tia Mowry is back on the dating scene. After her divorce from Cory Hardrict, the 45-year-old actress is single and ready to mingle but is clear that she isn’t “going to jump into anything that no longer serves her.”

Over the weekend, the actress got candid about the challenges she’s experiencing with dating and took to Instagram to open up about her love life. In an IG post that she shared on Saturday, October 7, Mowry shared a photo of herself along with the caption, “A word from ME since narratives are being made without my consent. Hear it here and ONLY here.”

She continued, “Just because the dating life is complicated. Doesn’t mean I’m going to go back to something that no longer served me. That’s like implementing if I don’t book an audition or a part as an actor RIGHT AWAY I’m going to give up on my dreams.”

“Please just stop. I ain’t that weak. Please move on because I have. Thank you NEXT.”

The Sister Sister alum finalized her divorce this past April after being married to Hardrict, 43, for 14 years. The actors share two children together – 12-year-old son Cree and 5-year-old daughter Cairo.

Mowry initially announced the news in an Instagram post last fall where she posted a black and white photo of the former couple along with a heartfelt message where she opened up about her feelings about the separation. “I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways,” she wrote.

“These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children.”

She ended the announcement post with, “I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”

