Michael B. Jordan spottings are rare these days. We haven’t seen much of the actor-turned-director since his breakup with Lori Harvey, which was followed by his Creed III co-star Jonathan Majors facing domestic violence allegations. It put a hard stop on promotion for the film at the height of its success. MBJ was recently spotted at the preseason game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves in Abu Dhabi on Thursday. But it’s his interaction with Steve Harvey, Lori Harvey’s stepfather, that is going viral.
The last time we saw MBJ courtside, he looked like he was a Lori Harvey thought away from shedding a tear. This time around, he seemed to be full of laughter as he greeted Harvey with a giant hug. A year after breaking up with Lori, Michael B. Jordan and Steve Harvey looked genuinely excited to see each other.
It didn’t take long for Twitter to chime in on Michael B. Jordan and Steve Harvey’s reunion.
Michael B Jordan and Lori Harvey split in 2022 after dating for a year. Harvey rebounded with actor Damson Idris shortly after.
Harvey was an early supporter of Michael B. Jordan and called him a “nice guy” in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel Live!.
“First of all, let’s be clear about something. He is a nice guy,” he said. “This kid … I like him. I’m pulling for him.”
Unfortunately, MBJ and Lori didn’t work out, and Harvey reiterated he is always #teamLori.
“Things happen,” he said. “It’s hard to be young and in the limelight and have a successful relationship. Look, as long as everybody can walk away in peace, be friends … I ain’t heard nobody say they busted no windows or nothing.”
Michael B. Jordan And Steve Harvey's Embrace Goes Viral was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
