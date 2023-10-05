Listen Live
Entertainment News

Get Into The Savage X League: Rihanna Dropped A Sporty Chic Collection That We Can’t Stop Thinking About

Rihanna is coming for our coins again with a sexy soccer-inspired collection for Savage Fenty.

Published on October 5, 2023

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - October 04, 2023

Source: Jackson Lee / Getty

In case you missed it, Rihanna is coming for your coins again. Now a mother of two, the business mogul introduced Savage X League, a new soccer-inspired line to her growing Savage x Fenty empire.

The perfect ambassador, Rihanna, took to social media to promote the new line. Cross-posting on her personal and business pages, the “Umbrella” singer dropped carousel images and reels that we keep scrolling through, sharing on our stories, and double-clicking.

Her most recent October 4 post gave fans an exciting look at the fresh, soccer-inspired line. The social video featured Rihanna posing in Savage x League’s Changeover Jogger and pants. The clip was fast-moving, gritty, and aesthetically editorial.

RELATED: Savage X Fenty Debuts Breast Cancer Awareness Collection In Honor Of Breast Cancer Warriors

Offered as part of a limited edition release, the Changeover Joggers look perfect for running errands, having a quick coffee date, or rocking with your favorite heels. Queen Rihanna chose to rock her set with black strappy sandals. The two-piece outfit is black and green with contrast panels, an elasticized drawstring waist, hip and back pockets, and elasticized hems.

Rihanna’s featured set is one of many “YOUniversal looks designed to embrace every body” from Savage X League. The collection ranges from sizes XXS to 4XL. With this line, the Fenty Visionary expands her lounge line and sporty offerings, including a previous football-inspired Game Day line dropped earlier around the Super Bowl.

NFL: FEB 12 Super Bowl LVII - Eagles vs Chiefs

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Savage X League comes on the heels of another breakout collection introduced by the pop star this year. In August, Rihanna announced a maternity collection. Inspired by Rihanna’s re-imagined maternity style, the mommy line celebrates motherhood while offering comfortable and functional pieces that “don’t sacrifice style and sexiness.” The maternity collection included new bralettes and a bold, fun graphic T-shirt with the phrase “MAKE MORE BABIES.”

Whether designing for new mommies, sporty chic girls, or bold baddies, Rihanna keeps the girlies fly and fashionable. Shop the collection here.

