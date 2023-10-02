Kelly Rowland Reinvents Her ’90s Pixie Cut With This Custom Couture Look

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

We’ve seen Kelly Rowland rock a pixie cut – but not quite like this.

The pressure Kelly’ Kelendria’ Roland has been putting on the girlies this fashion month has been unmatched. From her old-school Hollywood glamour look during New York Fashion Week to her recent chic couture stunner at Paris Fashion Week, we can hardly keep up with the constant slay from the Houston native.

Kelly has shown herself to be a fashion and style chameleon – from head to toe. And her most recent transformation has everyone talking.

The former “Destiny’s Child” artist nearly broke the Internet with her newest jaw-dropping look. She posted a carousel of images on Instagram on October 10. And 16 million followers are in awe.

So are we.

Kelly’s newest style switches up previous aesthetics worn this fashion season. She premiered the look during a Rahul Mishra show. The Indian designer created her ensemble.

Instead of a short bob or flowing tresses, Kelly opted for a short pixie cut. And instead of a glam or a sophisticated monochromatic look, the songstress chose a bold, avant-garde piece. Crafted with a sculpted white and silver flower bodice and dark sequin bottom, the garment was perfect for the “Motivation” artist.

Kelly topped off her pixie and custom look with cool, black shades.

Is Kelly’s cut and couture a nod to the past or a prelude to a [reunion] future?

Kelly captioned her “haute” look on social media with a nod to the former girl group. Writing, “It’s giving, ‘You be sayin’ no no, no, no, no, no,’” she reminded us of one of the first times we saw her in a pixie cut in the “Destiny’s Child’s” 1998 music video.

Fans, friends, and celebrities took to Kelly’s comment section, loving her style switch-up and nostalgic note. But, is the songstress – and her fellow group members – trying to tell fans something? Even former “Destiny’s Child” member LaTavia Richardson (@iamlatavia) wrote under the stylish carousel, “I love the short look on you K better take me back 🩷🩷🩷🩷🩷.”

Further, in announcing her newest project, The Renaissance World Tour Concert Film, Beyoncé wrote, “‘Be careful what you ask for, ’cause I might comply.’” Was she also alluding to the highly fan-requested “Destiny’s Child” reunion tour?

While we still don’t know whether a “Destiny’s Child” reunion is upcoming, we know that Kelly ‘bodied every lewk this fashion season. And her recent look is no different. It’s giving, “Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes.”

But, we don’t mind singing “No, No, No” along with Part 1 of this “Destiny’s Child” music video.

Kelly Rowland Reinvents Her '90s Pixie Cut With This Custom Couture Look