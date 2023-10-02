Another Accuser Is Suing Bill Cosby For Alleged Sexual Abuse

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Bill Cosby has been hit with another lawsuit by a woman who alleges that he drugged and raped her decades ago.

According to reports, a new lawsuit has been filed against the comedian over an alleged assault that took place over 50 years ago. In the documents of the lawsuit that were obtained, Donna Motsinger, who now resides in New Mexico, alleges that Bill Cosby attacked her in 1972 when she was a server at the Trident restaurant in Sausalito, California. The restaurant was popular as a celebrity hangout at the time due to it being owned by the musical group The Kingston Trio.

The filing goes on to describe how Motsinger met Cosby who was dining at the restaurant, and she detailed how he would repeatedly come to the restaurant to see her. Cosby asked her to come see him perform at the Circle Star Theater nearby in San Carlos. Motsinger agreed, and they rode over in his limousine, with her having a glass of wine en route. Upon arrival at his dressing room, she felt sick and claimed that Cosby gave her what she believed at the time was an aspirin.

Motsinger then claims that she went in and out of consciousness, recalling one moment in the limo where he was groping her. She then says she woke up in her house clad only in her panties and “knew she had been drugged and raped by Bill Cosby.”

She is suing for mental, physical, and emotional distress.

The suit is the latest allegation to be directed towards the 86-year-old, who has declined to comment on them since his release from prison in 2021 after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court threw out his 2018 conviction on charges of drugging and sexually abusing Andrea Constand. When contacted by the press, Cosby’s lawyer Andrew Wyatt said, “No comment at this present time because this is utterly ridiculous and pointless.” Motsinger had previously been one of the 12 “Jane Does” in a previous lawsuit against the comedian back in 2005. That lawsuit was settled out of court with Cosby admitting no guilt.

