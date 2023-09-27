Megan Thee Stallion Announces New Mental Health Website, SeizeTheAwkward.Org

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Like millions of men and women across the globe, Megan Thee Stallion is no stranger to everyday struggles, abusive partners and even online bullying, so she’s decided to get involved in combating the issues and has launched a website to help anyone dealing with anxiety, stress and other mental health related issues.

On Tuesday (Sept. 27), Megan Thee Stallion took to her Instagram page to reveal that she’d be rolling out her SeizeTheAwkward.org website, which is dedicated to helping anyone who’s going through the mental struggles motions. Partnering with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) and The Jed Foundation (JED) for the new website, in the video announcing its launch, Megan recites the things she’s been hearing for years saying, “I’ve always been told I gotta be strong. Thick-skinned. Stiff upper lip. Tough as nails. But to be everything for everybody – it wears on you. ‘Black don’t crack,’ they say. But it can. I can. We all can.”

And at some point we all do.

In the caption for the video announcement, Megan wrote “Y’all, it’s okay to not be okay. Reach out to a friend if you see them going through it. Learn how to start the conversation about mental health at SeizeTheAwkward.org. #SeizeTheAwkward.”

This is such a dope move on Megan’s behalf. The announcement comes months after G Herbo also kicked off his own non-profit organization dubbed Swervin’ Through Stress, which would help people dealing with mental health issues as well. Being that mental health is no longer a taboo issue to talk about in our community like it once was, we hope to see more of our entertainers and heroes take the initiative like Megan to help address the topic and provide the proper resources for those in need.

Much love and props to Megan, G Herbo and everyone else that’s taking it upon themselves to help our communities deal with our everyday struggles.

Check out Megan’s video announcement for SeizeTheAwkward.org, and let us know your thoughts on her latest venture in the comments section below.

