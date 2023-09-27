‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Announce Racism/Colorism Roundtable, Erica Mena Reacts

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The drama on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta continues to unfold. After announcing Erica Mena’s termination from the reality TV show, producers hosted a roundtable discussion to dissect racism, colorism, and more.

The conversation took place on September 26, following the show’s season finale. In a tweet, the LHH account gave insight into the conversation, hoping to create a teachable moment on language and how it affects others.

“This roundtable discusses the recent events that aired on the show before MTV decided to stop filming with Erica Mena. International colorism expert Dr. Sarah L. Webb, founder and owner of Colorism Healing, a leader in raising awareness, shifting attitudes, and taking action, leads an open dialogue that features Spice, Yandy, Joc, Scrappy, Sierra, Amy, and a special appearance from Rasheeda sharing their experiences,” they wrote.

Love and Hip Hop VS. Erica Mena

Mena caught wind of the discussion, noting she was not invited to join her castmates.

In a post captured by The Shade Room, the actress shares her disdain for how the situation was handled, stating she was filming “nonstop for seven months after the actual incident between me and the other individual.”

“The network chose to still film with me nonstop which is why I was used as the base storyline for the whole second half of this actual season,” she continued.

“If I’m being used to set an example why was I not apart of this “round table” discussion?” Mena asks.

Fans agreed with her sentiments. And when Mena asked why they chat wasn’t between her and Spice, the fans agreed.

“If you really wanted to save face why not have the two women who are just as wrong in that scene have the conversation since now this network feels it needs to be had,” she said.

Mena ended her comment with a very accurate depiction of the Love & Hip Hop franchise.

“I gave this franchise 13 plus years and now they need to save face so they are gonna wear my name out on this to make up for their F$&K up. The Sad truth in all of this – this Franchize has always depicted us as zoo animals anyway,” she concluded.

Love and Hip Hop’s ratings were booming when the reality TV show first aired. The drama-filled storylines and the constant fighting created a winning formula for the series. Over the years, fans felt the show promoted a negative depiction of Black people. As the series became more salacious, viewership went on the decline. As they continue to mix up cast mates and add new locations to the franchise, new levels of drama are erupting.

Mena’s comments were 100% wrong and should be addressed, but has the show created a space that encourages these distasteful behaviors? What do you think? Is the Love and Hip Hop franchise helping or harming the Black community?

‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Announce Racism/Colorism Roundtable, Erica Mena Reacts was originally published on hellobeautiful.com