As we previously reported, one member of the legendary Hip Hop group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Krayzie Bone, is in a hospital in Los Angeles for what’s been reported as internal bleeding.
Today, FOX 8 reports the Cleveland legend is headed back into surgery to help fix the ongoing issue.
Krayzie Bone, real name Anthony Henderson, is currently in the ICU.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
Henderson experienced bouts of coughing up blood last week and checked himself into the hospital. He was put on a ventilator as doctors discovered a bleeding artery in his lungs. He was also placed in a medically induced coma to aid the healing after the initial procedure to help fix the issue.
Now, another surgery is necessary, as the bleeding has yet to be stopped.
Our thoughts and prayers go out to Krayzie Bone, his family, and the entire Bone Thugs organization.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
READ MORE STORIES:
- Krayzie Bone Update: Another Surgery Needed For Rap Legend
- Jonathan Majors Sparks Marriage Rumors After Calling Meagan Good “The Mrs.”
- Tamar Braxton, Mama Braxton, and Rickey Smiley Talk Grief & Growth [WATCH]
Krayzie Bone Update: Another Surgery Needed For Rap Legend was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
-
Jeezy Files For Divorce From Jeannie Mai
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Love Triangle: Remy Ma Seems Unfazed By Cheating Allegations [WATCH]
-
The Streets Think Remy Ma Allegedly Cheated On Papoose With A Battle Rapper
-
Anthony Anderson Ordered To Pay Ex-Wife $20K A Month In Spousal Support, Social Media Chimes In
-
What Your Favorite Celebs Wore to the MTV VMA Awards
-
Brandon Hunter, Former NBA Player, Dies At 42
-
Dwyane Wade Says It Was Difficult To Open Up To Gabrielle Union About Being Unfaithful