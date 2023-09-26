Listen Live
[VIDEO] Man Punched For Yelling During Beyonce Mute Challenge In Houston

September 26, 2023

Houston is different, especially when it comes to Bey. And one man found out after screaming during the #mutechallenge. For those who don’t know, that’s the part of the show where Beyonce calls for silence. Now, it’s become somewhat trendy for folks to purposely scream just to troll the crowd.

Well, one Hive member wasn’t with the hijinks and took things personal.

