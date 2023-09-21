Report: Dallas Cowboys Cornerback, Trevon Diggs Injured Thursday

Dallas Cowboys cornerback,Trevon Diggs has reportedly injured his knee with an ACL injury. According to Dallas Morning News, he was seen leaving practice on crutches after suffering an injury, which took place outside on grass.
