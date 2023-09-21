Report: Dallas Cowboys Cornerback, Trevon Diggs Injured Thursday

Dallas Cowboys cornerback,Trevon Diggs has reportedly injured his knee with an ACL injury. According to Dallas Morning News, he was seen leaving practice on crutches after suffering an injury, which took place outside on grass.

He will undergo an MRI to determine the full extent of the damage, however it has been confirmed that he will than likely be out until 2024.

Diggs made his first interception of the year last weekend against the Jets, and he’s a big reason why the defense has only given up 10 points through the first two games. The nature of the injury makes it appear doubtful that he will play this Sunday against the Cardinals, but the greater question for Diggs and the Cowboys is whether or not he will miss significant time.

