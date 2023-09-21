adidas CEO Feels Kanye West “Didn’t Mean” Any of The Antisemitic Things He Said On Social Media

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

adidas CEO has an interesting take on Kanye West and his penchant for saying blatant antisemitic things on social media.

Bjørn Gulden, chief executive of adidas, is finally speaking on the fallout between Ye and his company after the rapper couldn’t stop being an antisemitic clown on his social media accounts.

Spotted on Deadline, Gulden sort of put on his cape for the “Good Life” crafter whom he had to cut ties with, bringing to an end their ridiculously successful partnership, claiming he believes West didn’t mean any of the offensive things he said during a recent episode of the Norwegian podcast In Good Company.

Per Deadline:

“I think Kanye West is one of the most creative people in the world. Both in music and what I call street culture,” Gulden said after being questioned about West on the Norwegian podcast In Good Company.

“He’s extremely creative and has together with Adi, created a Yeezy line that was very successful. And then, as a creative person, he made some statements which wasn’t that good. And that caused Adi to break the contract and withdraw the product. Very unfortunate because I don’t think he meant what he said, and I don’t think he’s a bad person – it just came across that way.”

Word?

Gulden also noted that it was “very sad” when speaking about his company losing “one of the most successful collabs in history.”

He also notes that what happened with Ye could happen with any celeb or athlete because of how unpredictable working with third parties is.

“When you work with third parties, that could happen. It’s part of the game. That can happen with an athlete — it can happen with an entertainer. It’s part of the business,” he continued.

What Has Ye Been Up To?

As of right now, Ye doesn’t have any collaborations. His comments cost him business dealings with Balenciaga, adidas CAA, and Gap, whom he distanced himself from before they could give him the boot.

You can find Ye running around the country trying to make his Yeezy Socks and dressing his wife, Bianca Censori, in nothing but pantyhose a thing.

We can’t forget allegedly getting caught with his pants down in Venice while his “wife” topped him off, earning them a well-deserved banning by the Venetian Water Taxi company.

Photo: MEGA / Getty

adidas CEO Feels Kanye West “Didn’t Mean” Any of The Antisemitic Things He Said On Social Media was originally published on hiphopwired.com