Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Debut Baby Riot Rose Mayers In New Family Photoshoot

Weeks ago it was revealed that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky had named their newborn baby boy, Riot Rose Mayers (helluva dope name) and while it was rumored that the couple were upset that the name was leaked, it seems like they’re now ready for the world to share in their new bundle of joy.

E News! is reporting that the happy family has just put together a family photoshoot to introduce baby Riot to the world alongside his bigger brother, RZA and of course, mommy and daddy. Sharing a closer look at how their family unit shines together under the same spotlight now, Rocky, Rhianna, RZA and Riot delivered a family photoshoot that most couples wish they had the swagger to pull off.

E News! reports:

In the series of adorable photos, the family of four are seen posing together, as both Rihanna and A$AP take turns cradling their sons. For the shoot, Rihanna pulled her loose curls into an updo, and wore a denim jacket and navy ensemble. Meanwhile, the “Fashion Killa” rapper—born Rakim Mayers—sported a green plaid shirt and a white tank top paired with jeans.

We don’t even know RZA or Riot personally and we’re already ready to ride with them. That’s how adorable these kids are.

Check out pics of the happy family below and let us know your thoughts on this family unit and how everyone’s names start with the letter “R” in the comments section below.

