‘The Topic Of Plastic Surgery Should Be Mute’: Shereé Whitfield Talks Real Housewives, Love, Fashion, And Family

Dealing with haters is nothing new for Real Housewives of Atlanta star Shereé Whitfield.

Currently a fan favorite on Season 15 of the popular Bravo show, the Cleveland native has experienced heart-wrenching heartbreak, surprising family drama, and criticism of what she describes as her “baby,” SHE by Shereé.

The stunning 53-year-old has also been questioned about her appearance and beauty choices. More specifically, RHOA castmates have accused Shereé of getting “work done” and not admitting to it. The topic has come up this past month on one of Shereé’s fellow castmember’s social media pages and was also the theme of a fiery exchange during the much anticipated two-part Season 15 reunion show.

But despite the controversy, the new “glam-Ma” remains unchecked and unbothered.

Shereé told us as much following an interview. HelloBeautiful caught up with her on Zoom about the future of her clothing line, new additions to her family, and, of course, the recent “plastic surgery” drama.

“I don’t think any of the ladies have room to bring up anyone getting work done or not! From BBLs, to butt lifts, to lipo and other invasive and non-invasive cosmetic surgeries, I think that topic should be mute,” Shereé said.

She added, “However, I’m here for whoever getting whatever they want if it makes them happy!”

Like many ATL housewives, “we love to hate” and “hate we love,” Shereé has been a constant subject of scrutiny and shade. She’s one of the “OGs” of the show.

For the young people reading this post, Shereé captured Bravo audiences early on. She has always been that girl.

No one could check Shereé – still can’t. And I vividly remember her original divorce story and antics with Kim Zolciak-Biermann and NeNe Leakes.

Shereé has left and returned to the show three times, stating issues with the show’s drama and personal happenings. She returned to Season 14 in April 2022 and continues to bare it all. And look flawless while doing it.

From problems with her choices in men to uncertainty surrounding the quality, timing, and sustainability of SHE By Shereé, the fitness lover does not run from her naysayers but addresses them head-on.

When asked how she deals with the constant “human comment section,” Shereé shook her blonde-tipped high ponytail and said, “You just have to learn how to tune out the noise. You’re always going to have the hecklers. You’re going to have the haters, but for you to be successful or try to pursue your dream, then you have to have that tunnel vision. You have to tune all that out and just worry about what you have going on and be determined.”

Shereé’s determination has helped her amid challenges with her clothing line, SHE By Shereé. As a fellow fashion girlie and former boutique clothing buyer, Sheree knows the value of quality fabrics, finishes, and details. Shereé is not “OK with just anything” representing her brand.

Through thread trials and tribulations, she’s been admittedly disappointed in recurring roadblocks with her line. But states she will not let them stop her.

Her dream for SHE By Shereé is unwavering.

“I am still experiencing challenges. But you know, it’s my baby, it’s nothing I am giving up on,” Shereé told me while rocking a star necklace and sitting in front of her SHE By Shereé logo. “It was Jeff Bezos who said without failure, there is no success. So, I will continue to grind and try to get it right.”

Shereé is looking to expand her line into items for the home and clothing for children. She shared with HB that she always dreamed of having a multi-faceted lifestyle brand. She would love to collaborate with luxury brands such as Fendi and Gucci and dress celebrities like Rihanna and Beyoncé in the future.

Shereé also hopes her future includes more family time and, possibly, a love interest. She told HB she enjoys her family and hosting guests at “Chateau de Shereé.”

“Some people don’t love their family, but I really love my family. And I love to entertain. I’m always having people over,” Shereé gushed. “I like to be surrounded by positive, loving people!”

When it comes to romance and love, Shereé isn’t ruling out finding her forever plus one.

The star, who recently dated Martell Holt on Season 15 of the show, shared that she is more open to multi-dating than before. Shereé feels it is vital for women to explore, date, and see what they like and don’t like. She’s not putting a limit on timing or who the person may be.

When asked if she believes in soulmates, the mother of three, without hesitation, said, “Yes, I do.” Shereé then shared she just hasn’t found him yet.

Shereé, we’ll be rooting for you when you do!

While The Real Housewives of Atlanta wrapped up earlier this summer, there are still ways to catch all the drama with Shereé Whitfield and her fellow ATL Peaches. The entire season, including never-before-seen footage, is airing now on Peacock.

