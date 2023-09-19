A Dallas, Texas woman is being investigated for exploiting her position as Public Defender. Problems are brewing for Ragan Sierra Moreno after she was seen spending a “inordinate amount of time” with a detainee in the jail facility, according to Dallas County Sheriff’s Office.
Moreno was employed at Dallas County Sheriff’s for eight months before she was arrested, Thursday. She was charged with abusing her official capacity, according to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office.
A Dallas County jail employee allegedly witnessed Moreno spend an “inordinate amount of time” with an inmate that wasn’t her client, according to a news release, Monday.
Investigators deemed that Moreno had a “personal relationship” with the inmate, the release stated.
“She apparently used her Dallas County ID to gain access to the inmate and criminal records of another inmate,” the Sheriff’s office stated. Moreno’s bail was set at $5,000 and she has bonded out.
The post Dallas County Public Defender Arrested Thursday appeared first on 97.9 The Beat.
Texas Public Defender Arrested Thursday was originally published on thebeatdfw.com
