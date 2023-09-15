Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness have announced their separation after almost three decades of marriage.
In a statement to PEOPLE, they said they are shifting to pursue individual growth and asked for privacy.
“Our journey now is shifting, and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.”
They first met in 1995 and married less than a year later.
“We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.”
They faced pregnancy complications early on and suffered miscarriages, but eventually welcomed their son Oscar Maximilian in 2000 and adopted their daughter Ava Eliot in 2005.
Hugh Jackman & wife, Deborra-Lee Furness separate after 27 years was originally published on mix1079.com
-
Jeezy Files For Divorce From Jeannie Mai
-
Jamie Foxx Spotted With Blonde Girlfriend On Vacation In Mexico, Social Media Has Jokes
-
Happy Anniversary! 40 New Edition Photos That Show Their 40-Year Evolution
-
What Your Favorite Celebs Wore to the MTV VMA Awards
-
Kanye West & Bianca Censori Banned From Venetian Boat Company After Rear End-Showing NSFW Activity, Social Media Has The Ick
-
Brandon Hunter, Former NBA Player, Dies At 42
-
‘BET’ Stars KJ Smith And Skyh Black Wed In Lavish Ceremony And Reception
-
Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake Backstage of VMAs Appear Heated, Social Media is Ready to Ride! [WATCH]