Watch: Megan Thee Stallion Will Join The Season 7 Cast Of Netflix’s ‘Big Mouth’

Netflix’s raunchy adult animated comedy “Big Mouth” returns for Season 7 bigger than ever. Alongside their date announcement, a first look trailer, and first look images, they announced Megan The Stallion will be joining the cast. Read more details and watch the trailer inside.

“Big Mouth” is headed back to Netflix soon. The streamer announced the upcoming season to be released next month. Alongside their date announcement, Netflix also shared a new round up of guest stars, including rapper and entertainer Megan Thee Stallion.

Strong Black Lead posted the short clip with a caption that reads, “Megan Thee Stallion joins the cast of Big Mouth Season 7 – premiering October 20, 2023 – only on Netflix!”

The series “Big Mouth” follows a group of teenagers as they take on the challenges of puberty, guided (or maybe even misguided) by Hormone Monsters and other creatures meant to help them through life. Season 6 continued to see the group contend with love, lust, heartbreak, mental health, family issues, and more. Many characters confronted big changes in their lives, such as Jessie meeting her brand new sibling, Andrew and his father reaching some understanding with each other, Monty’s official introduction, and more.

The returning cast includes Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Jason Mantzoukas, Ayo Edebiri, Maya Rudolph, Jordan Peele, Ali Wong, Thandiwe Newton, Fred Armisen, Richard Kind, Paula Pell, Brandon Kyle Goodman, Chloe Fineman, Randall Park, Seth Morris, and more. Guest cast for this season features the voices of Megan Thee Stallion, Zazie Beetz, Lupita Nyong’o, Padma Lakshmi, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Billy Porter, Rosie Perez, Brian Tyree Henry, Zach Galifianakis, Beck Bennett, Zach Woods, Mark Duplass, Paul Scheer, Jon Daly, and Andy Daly.

Megan Thee Stallion takes the TV and film industry by storm. With her recent announcement and appearance in the upcoming A24 comedy Dicks: The Musical, Stallion season is upon us. The Houston hottie is also rumored to be negotiating a role in a new Safdie brothers film starring Adam Sandler. Megan’s first-look deal with Netflix is also something to consider in her new acting ventures.

Be sure to catch Netflix’s “Big Mouth” Season 7, which premieres October 20th on the platform.

Watch the trailer below:

Check out first look images below:

Watch: Megan Thee Stallion Will Join The Season 7 Cast Of Netflix’s ‘Big Mouth’ was originally published on globalgrind.com