Singer, Businessman Jimmy Buffett Dead at 76

NATIONAL — Jimmy Buffett is dead at the age of 76.
The singer-songwriter, best known for his iconic hit “Margaritaville,” consistently performed over the past five decades, but was forced to cancel his most recent tour after being hospitalized for an illness this past May.
A posting to his social media sites said Buffett passed away Friday night, surrounded by his friends, family, music and dogs. The statement said, “he lived his life like a song till the very last breath.”
Although Buffett became a billionaire through various business ventures, he always considered himself a road performer and said his greatest joy was performing before his faithful fans known as “Parrotheads.”
His latest album, “Equal Strain on all Parts,” was due to be released later this year.
