Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Netflix released a first look of their upcoming holiday film Best. Christmas. Ever!, starring Brandy Norwood and Heather Graham. Check it out and read more details inside.

Another holiday film is headed to Netflix this Fall. The movie Best. Christmas. Ever! is only a few months away. The film is a romantic comedy directed by Mary Lambert from a screenplay co-written by Charles Shyer and Todd Calgi Gallicano. Lambert’s previous work includes A Castle for Christmas and Pet Sematary. Shyer is also set to produce the film along with David M. Wulf.

Norwood leads the cast as Jackie and Graham stars opposite her as Charlotte, an old college friend. According to the Netflix synopsis, Best. Christmas. Ever! starts with a college rivalry between two college friends, Jackie and Charlotte. Each year, Jackie sends a holiday newsletter that makes Charlotte seethe with jealousy over her friend’s supposedly perfect life. But when Charlotte ends up staying at Jackie’s for Christmas, she uses her opportunity to prove Jackie’s life cannot possibly be as perfect as she presents.

Alongside Norwood and Graham, Jason Biggs, Matt Cedeño, Wyatt Hunt, Abby Villasmil, and Madison Skye Validum appear in the film as well.

Read the full synopsis right here:

Every Christmas Jackie sends a boastful holiday newsletter that makes her old college friend Charlotte feel like a lump of coal. When a twist of fate lands Charlotte and her family on Jackie’s snowy doorstep just days before Christmas, she seizes the opportunity to prove her old friend’s life can’t possibly be that perfect. Starring Heather Graham, Brandy, Jason Biggs and Matt Cedeño.

Best. Christmas. Ever! will be released on Netflix on Thursday, November 16, 2023.

Check out an official first look posted by Netflix’s Strong Black Lead below:

Brandy Norwood To Star In Upcoming Netflix Holiday Film ‘Best. Christmas. Ever!’ was originally published on globalgrind.com