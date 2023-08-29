R&B singer, Michel’le, has been through a lot in her 52 years on this earth. Starting as a back-up singer with World Class Wreckin’ Cru, with her dominating hook on their smash hit “Turn Off the Lights”, spring boarding her into her own solo music career. Michel’le was a pint sized musical singing power house that’s singing voice was night and day to her talking voice, trail blazing to what was to come in the 90’s. Michel’lehad an alleged abusive relationship with World Class Wreckin’ Cru member, NWA member turned super producer Dr. Dre before being saved by Suge Knight, before Michel’le and Suge’s so called marriage went south.
In spite of all that went wrong in Michel’le’s life personally, her God given talent always stood strong, that’s until recently.
Michel’le survived Compton but she may be battling something else.
R&B singer Michel’le recently had an incident at a concert in Los Angeles, that left fans severely disappointed and wondering, what was going on with Michel’le.
Caught on a video that’s making its way up the viral ladder, Michel’le was supposed to be singing “Turn Off The Lights” when it seemed that her lights weren’t on. Fans are now wondering if Michel’le was high, drunk or all of the above.
Let’s keep Michel’le uplifted in our prayers.
Take a look at the video below.
What Is Going On With R&B Singer Michel’le!? [VIDEO] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Congrats! Jennifer Williams Announces Her Engagement!
-
Cassius Gems: At 57, Halle Berry Continues To Prove That Black Don’t Crack
-
Rickey Smiley's Birthday Beach Blowout Pool Party
-
Tests Reveal Bronny James Likely Has A Congenital Heart Defect, X Users Call Anti-Vaxxers Loud & Wrong
-
Kevin Hart In Wheelchair After Trying To Race Former NFL Running Back, Social Media Reminds Him He’s Not Built Different
-
NeNe Leakes Points at Deceased Ex-Husband For Boutique Lawsuit [LISTEN]
-
Da Brat's Baby Boy Meets God Father Rickey Smiley [LISTEN]