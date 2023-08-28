National Red Wine Day 2023 Is Here & These Bottles Are Worth Seeking Out

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The enjoyment of wine dates back to ancient times when the rulers of old had a hand in producing a wide variety of fermented grape juice that was later turned into a boozy beverage. Today (August 28) is National Red Wine Day and we turn our focus on that particular variety of wine along with bottles we think are worth seeking out.

National Red Wine Day was founded by Jace Shoemaker-Galloway in 2014, according to several posts we found online. We aren’t sure about the significance of August 28 as the day but here we are.

There are a few dozen types of red wines from regions all over the world, and three major body styles. Those styles are light, medium, and full-bodied. The breakdowns should be self-explanatory with lighter reds consisting of fewer tannins, medium reds lingering more after the sip, and fuller reds which consist of the richest flavors.

Most red wines people find while shopping in the aisles are Merlot, Pinot Noir, Shiraz, Malbec, and Cabernet Sauvignon among others. Like distilled and aged spirits, red wines are aged in oak barrels, stainless steel, and other types of storage vessels. Time, temperature, quality of the grapes, and several other factors, and the science of winemaking are far too intricate for this post but there are a myriad of flavors waiting to be explored.

In the gastronomy realm, red wines are known to pair perfectly with a variety of foods. Chocolate, steak, grilled vegetables, cheese, you name it, there’s a wine to go with it.

Below, we’re featuring some red wines that we’ve tried and a few we haven’t in hopes of trying to aid in your quest to celebrate National Red Wine Day.

All wines are listed below in alphabetical order.

19 Crimes Snoop Dogg Cali Red

Learn more here.

Aska Bolgheri Rosso DOC 2018

Learn more here.

Avaline Cabernet Sauvignon

Learn more here.

Aviana Wines

Learn more here.

Casa Ferreirinha Papa Figos Red 2021.

Learn more here.

Donnafugata Mille e una Notte – Sicilia DOC Rosso

Learn more here.

Joyus (Non-alcoholic)

Learn more here.

Lifevine

Learn more here.

Silk & Spice

Learn more here.

Sonoma-Cutrer Russian River Valley Pinot Noir 2020

Learn more here.

The Federalist Wines

Learn more here.

Happy National Red Wine Day!

