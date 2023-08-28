The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Halle Bailey Shows Hair Versatility With Passion Twists

Can we take a minute to honor Halle Bailey's hairstylist?

Published on August 28, 2023

Halle Bailey in all black and passion twist hair at the VS PINK Celebrate the Launch of Design Collaboration

Source: Gonzalo Marroquin / Getty

Halle Bailey and her sister Chloe changed the game when they showed us how versatile locs can be. The sisters have worn locs for most of their lives, proving that you can do so much with the hairstyle if you have a great stylist and an imagination.

Earlier this week the Bailey sisters celebrated their latest collaboration with Victoria’s Secret, and they did it in style. Halle took to Instagram and shared a close up of her hair and makeup, which was nothing short of perfection.

The singer had her long locs styled in long passion twists that fell to her waistline. She rocked a soft glam look, with a pop of pink on the eyes and lips.

The sisters both donned chic all back looks. You can read more about the event here.

Chlöe x Halle and VS PINK Celebrate the Launch of Design Collaboration

Source: Gonzalo Marroquin / Getty

Chloe and Halle Bailey are hair chameleons

The Bailey sisters frequently alternate between their natural tresses and protective styles. They’ve worn lacefront wigs, braids, and even high ponytails. This week, Chloe posted an image of herself in a  patent leather bubblegum pink leotard, pink sunglasses, and her hair pulled back in a high braided ponytail.

She’s also slayed in jumbo faux locs, and more recently loose curls.

Halle opts for more classic styles. To promote Angel, the singer posted a series of photos that summed up her hair moods. In the first image, her locs are up in a high-textured ponytail. The second slide shows The Little Mermaid actress wearing chunky braids that fell loosely over her shoulder.

The Bailey sisters have distinct styles that play out in their hair and wardrobe, both serving as inspiration for creating top-notch looks from head to toe. What do you think? Are you impressed with Chloe X Halle’s overall style?

Go Inside The Chlöe x Halle Victoria’s Secret Pink Collaboration Launch Party

 

Halle Bailey Shows Hair Versatility With Passion Twists  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

