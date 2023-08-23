Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Eight GOP candidates will be taking the debate stage Wednesday in Milwaukee. However, Donald Trump will not be one of them.

Trump has been saying for months that he may not be participating in the first Republican debate. His reasoning was that it wouldn’t be necessary if he has a big lead in the polls. On Sunday, he made that official and pointed out that he was beating the other candidates by an overwhelming amount.

Trump also announced on his Truth Social platform that he will be turning himself in and will be processed in Atlanta on Thursday in connection with his indictment in Georgia. This will take place a day after the debate and will likely overshadow it in the news.

The debate will consist of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, and former New Jersey Gov Chris Christie.

According to a new Iowa poll, 73% of GOP voters said that Trump should be present at the first debate. The other 27% agreed that he should sit this one out.

Thirty-five percent said they would “definitely” tune into the event while the 34% said they would “probably” watch. A combined 31% said they would “probably” or “definitely” refrain from watching.

The post Most Republican Voters Think Trump Should Participate in Debate appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News.

