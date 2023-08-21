On August 27th for National Cinema Day, moviegoers will have the chance to watch anything they want in the theater for a total of $4 per ticket.
While more than 3,000 theaters will participate across the country, not all theaters are opting in, so be sure to check with your venue before you expect the unique price!
The $4 price is up $1 from last year’s inaugural National Cinema Day.
Jackie Brenneman, president of the Cinema Foundation, said in a recent statement:
“Following the rousing success of the first annual National Cinema Day, we welcome everyone to join us for the communal experience of one of America’s favorite pasttimes — moviegoing. We look forward to gathering at the movies and celebrating an exciting slate of new releases and classics, from beloved family favorites and outrageous comedies to thought-provoking dramas and thrilling adventures. There’s something for everyone.”
So, get your popcorn ready! If you’re looking for a great way to see a new flick, August 27th is perfect for you!
$4 Movie Tickets On National Cinema Day? Yes, Please! was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
