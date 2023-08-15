Sabrina Elba Is Vacation Style Goals In This Missoni Look

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Sabrina Elba is the style gift that keeps on giving. The gorgeous model gave us vacation-style envy in a multi-print Missoni set that clung perfectly to her curvy body.

Sabrina Elba Nailed Vacation Style

Elba recently blessed her Instagram followers with a vacation look too hot for words. The Missoni set featured its signature bold pattern: a long sleeve turtleneck top and matching ankle-length skirt. Elba accented her ensemble with black strappy heels, manicured nails, small drop earrings, and her wedding ring. Her hair was pulled back off her face, adding class to her already fly look.

The media personality posed in the garb while in Ibiza, and everything about her look screamed luxury vacation. She captioned her picture with palm tree emojis, and her followers flooded her comment section with praise. “Beautiful photo. Great outfit and the lighting is spectacular,” commented one follower.

Elba has been having a ball and serving looks while on the coast of Spain. The philanthropist was captured enjoying strawberries and cream while sporting an elegant black Christopher Esber dress. The Goodwill Ambassador is known for donning the chicest ensembles that belong in fashion museums. Whether it’s Oscar de la Renta, Versace, Rick Owens, or Laquan Smith, Elba does not mess around and is easily one of the best-dressed celebrities.

Aside from wearing the hottest looks on the market, Elba is working on her and her husband’s (Idris Elba) genderless skincare line they created a year ago. In a recent interview with Refinery 29, the entrepreneur stated that the beauty brand was created out of a need for Black people. “We were looking into, what does wellness look like for people of color? There wasn’t that much. It’s a very ‘Lululemon, smoothie’ kind of space. I was like, wait, what about all of the stuff that’s being appropriated? The amazing ingredients from the African continent.”

