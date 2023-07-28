Chloe And Hailey Bailey Are Summer-Chic In Navy Blue Miu Miu Looks

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Chloe and Halle Bailey took a break to celebrate the summer season at the Miu Miu Summer Club Malibu at the Malibu Pier. The sister duo rocked a chic navy blue Miu Miu looks to commemorate the event.

Chloe and Halle Bailey shied away from their demanding schedules to get cute and enjoy the pleasures of being outside. The artists attended the Miu Miu’s Summer Club in Malibu, draped in Miu Miu looks that are summer-approved. Chloe looked sporty fly in a $3,100 Miu Miu Technical Silk mini dress featuring zip fastening and a drawstring waist. She paired her look with white New Balance sneakers, a Miu Mui bag, pearl, and beaded necklaces. The “Treat Me” singer wore her hair in a braided wavy half-up, half-down ‘do.

Halle Bailey kept it cool in a $2,650 ankle-length Miu Miu dress boasting a zip fastening and drawstring waist. The “Little Mermaid” actress adorned her look with white thong sandals, white Miu Miu sunglasses, and popping red toe and fingernails. She rocked her gorgeous locs in a braided high ponytail that fell down her back. The actress kept her jewelry to a minimum, rocking diamond drop earrings that grazed her collarbone.

The sisters seemed to enjoy themselves as they snapped pictures by the water. Both girls posted pictures of themselves at this event to their Instagram with captions that alluded to them having a great time.

The Bailey sisters are known for their undeniable talent and fashionable ensembles. They have shut down a few red carpets in designer gowns that deserve awards. Chloe’s signature look includes body-hugging styles that accentuate her curvy body, and Halle usually goes for alluring fashions that embrace her majestic vibes.

