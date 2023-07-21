Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

As National Tequila Day (July 24) approaches, brands like Milagro Tequila, which is one of our favorites here at Spirit.Ed, are rolling out some inventive campaigns. For fans of Milagro, the brand is hosting a contest that will make the lucky winner the “Chief Marg-eting Officer” aka CMO for the day.

As the summer continues to heat up and the job market is holding steady as it can, Milagro is still in seek of a CMO, and it’s one of the cushiest jobs in the world. All you’ll need to do in the position is collect a nice day’s pay, and enjoy a Milagro Margarita.

To quote the brand, they’re asking the prospective incoming CMO to trade in the “blood, sweat, and tears” of corporate employment for “tequila, lime, and agave,” and we’ll drink to that!

The job will pay $1,562.10 for the day, using the typical pay of the average Chief Marketing Officer in other similar roles. The CMO for the dy will also get a $500 Marg-eting Budget to go grab some tequila and other fixings for the strenuous task of “Marg-eting.”

Today (July 21) is the final day to enter the Milagro Tequila Chief Marg-eting Officer sweepstakes. Register for a chance to win by visiting here: www.milagroCMO.com.

Come back to CASSIUSLIFE Monday morning (July 24) to see our National Tequila Day drinks and tequila roundup.

—

Photo: Getty

Milagro Tequila Wants To Name You Its Next Chief Marg-eting Officer was originally published on cassiuslife.com