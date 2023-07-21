Pickleball on the Rise? Drake and Michael B. Jordan Newest Celeb Investors

It looks like Pickleball is picking up! Many celebs have seemed to recently join the ___, with the latest being Drake and Michael B. Jordan as investors.
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
The ‘____’ rapper, ___, and ‘_____’ actor, ___,_____ on ___. They announced Thursday that ______.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
b
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
n
HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
Related:
LeBron James, Draymond Green Among NBA Stars Buying A Professional Pickleball Team
Twitter Shuts Down Wild Rumor That Jamie Foxx’s Health Scare Was Caused By COVID-19 Vaccine
-
Da Brat and Wife Jesseca "Judy" Dupart-Harris Welcome Baby Boy True! [PHOTOS]
-
Boosie Badazz to Donate Daughter's Car After She 'Set It Off' on Social Media [LISTEN]
-
Jimmy Butler Reportedly Dating Shakira, Twitter Salutes His Game
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Gabrielle Union Addresses Haters Who Feel She’s “Too Old” To Rock Thong Bikinis
-
KeKe Palmer Unbothered By Baby Daddy's Shady Comments [PHOTOS]
-
Sha’Carri Richardson Rips Off Wig Before Running Fastest Women’s 100m Time Of The Year, Twitter Salutes
-
Police: Carlee Russell Searched ‘Amber Alert’ and Film ‘Taken’ Prior To Disappearance