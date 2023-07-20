Frontier Airlines is celebrating their 29th anniversary with a special deal for customers! The celebratory sale features flights as low as $29 which allows travelers to enjoy discounted fares for trips scheduled until November 15th (some dates are blacked out meaning you cannot book on those days).
RELATED: Frontier Now Offering Nonstop Flights From BWI To Las Vegas For As Low As $89!
The $29 bundle provides passengers with a carry-on bag, a checked bag and the liberty to choose their preferred seat, a bonus you can’t pass up! There is also a $49 add-on bundle which offers a refundable ticket and one free reservation change. “Customers who purchase ‘The Perks’ during the promotional period will receive double Frontier Miles. Those who purchase ‘The Works’ will receive triple Frontier Miles,” revealed a company spokesperson.
To secure these discounted rates, tickets must be purchased online at FlyFrontier.com by 11:59 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 20.
source: travelnoire.com
READ MORE:
- Take A Hike Day: Visit 10 of the World’s Most Scenic Hiking Trails [List]
- 3 Tips For Pet Owners Traveling With Their Animals
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
Frontier Airlines Celebrates 29th Anniversary with Unbeatable $29 Flights Today Only! was originally published on kysdc.com
-
Da Brat and Wife Jesseca "Judy" Dupart-Harris Welcome Baby Boy True! [PHOTOS]
-
Boosie Badazz to Donate Daughter's Car After She 'Set It Off' on Social Media [LISTEN]
-
Jimmy Butler Reportedly Dating Shakira, Twitter Salutes His Game
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Gabrielle Union Addresses Haters Who Feel She’s “Too Old” To Rock Thong Bikinis
-
KeKe Palmer Unbothered By Baby Daddy's Shady Comments [PHOTOS]
-
Sha’Carri Richardson Rips Off Wig Before Running Fastest Women’s 100m Time Of The Year, Twitter Salutes
-
Police: Carlee Russell Searched ‘Amber Alert’ and Film ‘Taken’ Prior To Disappearance