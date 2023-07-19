Keivonn Woodard, 10, of Bowie, Maryland, is creating history. He is the first Black deaf actor and the second-youngest Emmy nominee ever.
Join Our Text Club! Text “PraiseDC” to 71007
Woodard was nominated for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series on Wednesday for his role on HBO’s “The Last of Us,” a post-apocalyptic zombie series based on the hit 2013 PlayStation video game of the same name. He is the category’s youngest nominee ever.
Also See: Free Hearing Aids & Sound Amplifiers To Residents Over 60 In Montgomery County
Woodard plays Sam, an eight-year-old deaf artist diagnosed with leukemia who debuts briefly in Episode 4 before taking on a greater role in Episode 5. Although Sam’s video game counterpart is not deaf, the series’ creators altered to allow a deaf actor to play the character Woodard’s performance was labeled “astonishing” and “fantastic,” and the episodes he appeared in as heartbreaking and a “standout” on the critically-praised show.
READ MORE NEWS ON ACTORS HERE:
- Congratulations! Rickey Smiley Wins 2021 Marconi Award For “Network/Syndicated Personality of the Year”
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
Maryland Native Keivonn Woodard Is The First Black Deaf Actor Nominated For An Emmy was originally published on praisedc.com
-
Da Brat and Wife Jesseca "Judy" Dupart-Harris Welcome Baby Boy True! [PHOTOS]
-
KeKe Palmer Unbothered By Baby Daddy's Shady Comments [PHOTOS]
-
Boosie Badazz to Donate Daughter's Car After She 'Set It Off' on Social Media [LISTEN]
-
Jimmy Butler Reportedly Dating Shakira, Twitter Salutes His Game
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Gabrielle Union Addresses Haters Who Feel She’s “Too Old” To Rock Thong Bikinis
-
Sha’Carri Richardson Rips Off Wig Before Running Fastest Women’s 100m Time Of The Year, Twitter Salutes
-
Police: Carlee Russell Searched ‘Amber Alert’ and Film ‘Taken’ Prior To Disappearance