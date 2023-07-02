30 Shot, 2 Killed, In South Baltimore Mass Shooting

Baltimore Police are investigating a mass shooting that happened during a block party early Sunday morning in Brooklyn, South Baltimore.\
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
Police say 30 people were shot and two were killed.
Officers responded to the 800 block of Gretna Court. Police say they got reports of gunshots around 12:30 a.m.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
An 18-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene and a 20-year-old man was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
“When officers arrived, they found multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds. We located one female adult deceased on the scene, 9 additional victims were transported from the location to area hospitals. In addition, we had 20 other victims walk into hospitals throughout the region,” said acting Baltimore City Police Commissioner Richard
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
Police say three of the victims are in critical condition. The other victims range in age and condition.
Mayor Brandon Scott was also at the scene early Sunday morning.
“We will not stop until we find those cowards who decided to just shoot dozens of people, causing two people to lose their lives. And we’re going to be here until we find them, until we hold them accountable until they are held accountable for the actions they took because we cannot rest until they do so. Again our thoughts and prayers are with the entire community and city,” said Scott.
According to reports, 12 of the victims were taken to Shock Trauma and four other patients were taken to the University of Maryland Medical Center’s Pediatric Emergency Unit.
No suspects have been arrested, but investigators are reviewing video surveillance to try and identify suspects.
Police are asking anyone with information to call Baltimore Police homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Stay with us as this story develops.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
The post 30 Shot, 2 Killed, In South Baltimore Mass Shooting appeared first on 92 Q.
30 Shot, 2 Killed, In South Baltimore Mass Shooting was originally published on 92q.com
-
The Good, Bad, and Strange Fashions from the 2023 BET Awards
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Student Loan Debt Relief Rejected By SCOTUS, Twitter Says “It’s Above Us Now”
-
Deion Sanders Clears Amputation Rumors Amid Emergency Surgery [WATCH]
-
B2K's Raz B Recants Rape Allegations Against Former Manager and Cousin Chris Stokes
-
Lil Scrappy Reveals How He Found Out Diamond Was Cheating On Him [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
-
Madonna Postpones Tour After Rushed to Hospital Unresponsive, Manager Says
-
Ike Turner Jr. Arrested For Crack Possession: "He Tried to Eat the Drugs"