Major Fentanyl Drug Ring in Central Indiana Busted, Pills, Meth, Cash & Guns Recovered

Published on June 23, 2023

Police barrier tape at crime scene

Source: (Photo by David Pralh/Getty Images.)

INDIANAPOLIS — A major fentanyl ring in central Indiana was busted this week.

Sixteen people were arrested Thursday while three people are still on the run, says United States Attorney Zach Myers. He represents the Southern District of Indiana.

“Today, we’re announcing that 19 individuals have been charged across these four federal indictments,” says Myers. A few people are still on the run says Myers, but the drug bust was an overall success.

Across Indianapolis, Muncie, and Anderson, over 72 pounds of fentanyl were recovered, which were in the form of about 320,000 counterfeit pills. Over 117 pounds of meth and over 450 pounds of weed were recovered, along with 113 guns. Among those guns, 60 had Glock-switch conversions, which make them illegal machine guns.

Detectives also recovered over 500-thousand-dollars in cash.

Zach Myers says the whole point of holding a big news conference, like the one held Friday, is to let criminals know that federal and local authorities are always on the move.

This investigation took one year to complete.

